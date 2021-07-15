East Texas Now Business Break
WATCH: 4 officers injured, 2 in critical condition as Levelland SWAT standoff continues

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock SWAT team is on scene dealing with a person barricaded in a house in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. Levelland police are reporting four officers injured.

Two of the officers are said to be in critical condition as of 4 p.m. Three officers were taken to UMC in Lubbock, one taken to Covenant Health in Levelland.

Everyone is asked to STAY OUT OF THE AREA around 10th & Avenue J while this situation is ongoing. Levelland Emergency Management says “Driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements.”

We are told shots are still being fired in the area. Covenant Hospital in Levelland has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Levelland police got the call at 1:12 p.m., report of a subject who was possibly armed. The situation escalated after officers arrived and the subject barricaded himself inside the home. Our photographer on the scene heard shots fired around 3 p.m.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Levelland police, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene. They have now been joined by the FBI, the ATF, a K9 unit, a gang unit, and the LPD Mobile Command Unit.

Covenant Hospital released this statement:

We are aware of an incident that occurred near Covenant Health Levelland earlier this afternoon. As a precaution, we locked down the hospital to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors. We will remain under lockdown until any threat is clear. We have deployed Covenant security officers to the Levelland hospital as an additional security measure.

We are supporting our community and law enforcement officers in Levelland and are keeping the Levelland community and the injured officers in our prayers.

We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say they heard gunshots.(KCBD Photo)
