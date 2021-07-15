East Texas Now Business Break
Cause determined in Lufkin business fire

By Jeremy Thomas
Jul. 14, 2021
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A battery pack is being blamed for a fire at an East Texas nail salon.

just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews with the Lufkin Fire Department were called to Happy Nail and Spa in the 1000 block of South John Reddit Drive. Once on arrival, Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said crews found light smoke coming from the building and a flame inside but extinguished it quickly.

“The nail UV lamp where you dry your nails with, the battery pack in it exploded, which caused it,” he said. “Not suspicious. Just the battery pack for whatever reason exploded.”

No injuries were reported.

A nail table and some chairs were damaged by the fire, and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

The business is closed for the time being.

