Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very similar weather patter today from what we saw yesterday. Showers and isolated thundershowers are scattered around East Texas this afternoon and should continue to be so until the sun sets. Movement of the precipitation is generally toward the North and Northeast. So, some cooling rain for some and a lot of humidity for others. We are expecting fewer to occur over northern areas tomorrow and Saturday with an increase in coverage possible on Sunday. Better chances for afternoon/evening rain over southernmost counties will continue. Increasing rain chances on Monday as we prepare for another July cold front to make its way into our area. We are looking for the second half of the day on Monday as well as Tuesday and Wednesday to be fairly wet days across the area as the front is expected to move slowly through. As it weakens on Wednesday and Thursday, the boundary will still be relatively active during the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain fairly warm through Sunday, then begin to cool again with more clouds and the cold front. July continues to be very pleasant compared to what we normally see this time of year. No complaints here! Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals are expected to range from 1.25″ to over 2.00″ in a few areas. Have a great day.

