East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very similar weather patter today from what we saw yesterday. Showers and isolated thundershowers are scattered around East Texas this afternoon and should continue to be so until the sun sets. Movement of the precipitation is generally toward the North and Northeast. So, some cooling rain for some and a lot of humidity for others. We are expecting fewer to occur over northern areas tomorrow and Saturday with an increase in coverage possible on Sunday. Better chances for afternoon/evening rain over southernmost counties will continue. Increasing rain chances on Monday as we prepare for another July cold front to make its way into our area. We are looking for the second half of the day on Monday as well as Tuesday and Wednesday to be fairly wet days across the area as the front is expected to move slowly through. As it weakens on Wednesday and Thursday, the boundary will still be relatively active during the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain fairly warm through Sunday, then begin to cool again with more clouds and the cold front. July continues to be very pleasant compared to what we normally see this time of year. No complaints here! Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals are expected to range from 1.25″ to over 2.00″ in a few areas. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
The dry, dusty air mass forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer and early fall...
Saharan Dust causing breathing issues for some East Texans
.
New owners taking over operations at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Over the next few days, better chances for showers/thundershowers (PM) over southern areas.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-15-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-15-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-15-21