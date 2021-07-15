East Texas Now Business Break
Farmers experience delay in cotton harvest

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last fall, many farmers may have harvested their cotton and wheat crops at the same time. If so, this could throw off cotton harvesting for this year.

Wichita Falls farmer Dwyane Peirce says he started harvesting cotton a month late.

“It has delayed our planning for our cotton crop. Our cotton crop is normally six to 12 inches taller than it is now and fruiting and we’re not at that stage yet,” said Peirce.

Peirce said a good cotton field is when an aged plant has good fruit on it, and it doesn’t hurt when mother nature is being good. He added catching up on last month’s harvest he lost will depend on the weather for the remainder of the year.

