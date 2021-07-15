East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A former professor at Midland College will be spending several decades in prison for murder.

William Goble Jr. was on trial for the murder of David Young back in 2019.

According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Goble was found guilty and was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Thursday.

An arrest report stated that Goble shot and killed Young during a traffic argument.

Family members of Young told CBS7 that the two men were neighbors, and they believed Goble was upset that Young’s son was riding a motorcycle around the neighborhood.

Goble taught health science courses and served as the Department Chair for Health Sciences at Midland College.

William Goble Jr. was found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury and sentenced to 38 years in prison. Assistant...

Posted by Dusty Gallivan on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches
Angelina County truck fire
Truck fire shuts down Hwy 69N, north of Morris Road in Angelina County
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks...
Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5
CISC hopes to encourage the community to volunteer at the food bank
Food Bank shortage for volunteers due to COVID-19
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Mary Thomas, who lives in the Milam community in Sabine County, recently turned 104. (Source:...
‘The singing lady’ turns 104 years old
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus