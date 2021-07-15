East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘God opened the door’: Mystery surrounds US asylum picks

Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the...
Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening up the asylum system.(Elliot Spagat | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening up the asylum system.

Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants get a limited number of slots to come to the U.S. to claim asylum.

But there’s no published list of advocacy groups deciding who’s vulnerable enough to claim asylum and no explanation of how they choose people, with migrants often learning by word of mouth.

President Joe Biden has kept in place a Trump administration order that essentially banned asylum at the border during the coronavirus pandemic but is now quietly allowing more people to avoid the ban.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
The dry, dusty air mass forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer and early fall...
Saharan Dust causing breathing issues for some East Texans
.
New owners taking over operations at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs local cartel leader from Mexican jail
Texas Republican lawmakers are still showing up at the state Capitol even though more than 50...
Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return
A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions