East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt hosting $100K Grand Slam Fishing Tournament on Rayburn
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Lufkin ISD announces six new district appointments
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

TSTC Automation Jobs
TSTC Automation Jobs
ETCOG Senior Meals
ETCOG Senior Meals
Repairing Brick Streets
Repairing Brick Streets
Habitat Grant
Habitat Grant
Saharan Dust
Saharan Dust