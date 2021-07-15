Polk County jury gives David Scott Rose four life sentences for crimes against child, deputies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County jury deliberated less than one hour Thursday afternoon before returning four sentences of Life in Prison against David Scott Rose, 49, of Onalaska.

Rose was indicted for four first degree felony counts of aggravated assault of a public servant stemming from a deadly standoff and shootout with Polk County deputies on March 3, 2020 at Rose’s residence in Onalaska.

Witnesses testifying for the prosecution included deputies Victor White, William Land, Andy Lowrie, Mark Jones and David Mitchell, who each testified regarding their role in the siege and shootout with Rose who was armed with and fired multiple shots from his .30 caliber carbine rifle.

Also testifying for the prosecution during trial were Texas Rangers Ryan Clendennen and Steve Rayburn who conducted the crime scene investigation after the shooting. Testimony on the guilt phase of the trial commenced Tuesday morning following opening arguments from the attorneys and concluded with the jury’s guilty verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

During the punishment hearing on Thursday, Polk County First Assistant District Attorney Beverly D. Armstrong presented witness testimony establishing that at the time of the siege, Rose was under investigation for the aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year old girl whom he had allegedly given drugs and alcohol before sexually molesting her. The victim of that offense, now 15, testified in graphic detail before the jury regarding the abuse she suffered at Rose’s hand.

In Armstrong’s closing argument to the jury, she implored them to consider the serious threats to Polk County deputies’ lives presented by Rose’s actions and stated that Rose’s motive to harm the deputies was clear due to his knowledge that he was being investigated for a serious case of child sexual abuse.

Armstrong argued that given the seriousness of the crimes he was convicted of, when coupled with the extraneous evidence of the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, only a sentence of life in prison was warranted. With the option of assessing punishment between 5-99 years or Life, the jury quickly opted for life sentences on all four counts.

Following the verdict, Polk County Criminal District Attorney Lee Hon stated that the jury’s verdicts in Rose’s case accomplished two things: “First this jury stepped up and sent a loud message that they will stand behind the dedicated and selfless members of our law enforcement community and not tolerate people intentionally trying to harm them. In addition, this verdict indirectly spoke to how seriously the people of Polk County continue to regard crimes against children and their willingness to severely punish those who seek to cause them harm.”

Rose has multiple indictments remaining in the 411th District Court including charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Endangering a Child, Burglary, Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

