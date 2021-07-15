East Texas Now Business Break
San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt gives rehab update

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) -San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is hopeful to soon be retuning to the baseball field.

The Hudson native talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames while in town over the All-Star break. The Giants are in a tight race for the NL West, having the best record in baseball and a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Belt suffered a knee injury in late June and was placed on the team’s injured list.

