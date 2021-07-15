Sen. Cornyn reacts to Texas Democrat walkout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn is not a fan of the Texas Democrats who left for Washington D.C.

This all started on Monday when Texas Democrats left the state in an attempt to block Republicans from passing a voting restriction bill. Senator Cornyn addressed the walkout and said Texans have fair voting rights; the democrats don’t agree.

Wichita County Democratic Chair Janel Smith said Texas Republicans are working to keep their power after elections last November were closer than they would have liked.

“Just several provisions that make it harder for people to vote, which means the republicans are trying to make it where fewer people can vote,” said Smith.

However, Senator Cornyn said Texans who are able to vote have enough options to cast their ballots.

“I think largely this is a phony narrative here in Washington D.C. trying to lead people to believe that somehow after all these years we’re still denying minorities their right to cast their ballot,” said Senator Cornyn.

Smith said not having a wide variety of options to vote can hurt the American people, and restrictions such as allowing a person to only drive three individuals to a polling location is taking away the right to vote. She said democrats wanted to send a message when they walked out.

“As long as they stay out of the state, the special sessions will be over on August 7, and as long as they stay out of the state, they cannot vote on the voter suppression bill,” added Smith.

Smith believes if the Democrats had stayed in Austin, the Republicans would have passed the bill. Cornyn believes the Democrats are after something else, what he calls a pursuit of power.

“What our democratic colleagues want to do here in Washington is to take over all state election laws, they want to change the balance of power on the federal election commission, they want to force you to finance through tax payer dollars,” explained Senator Cornyn.

Many lawmakers who fled to D.C. have held meetings with U.S. Senators on capitol hill to discuss voting rights. Smith says if Americans start losing their right to vote, we are no longer a democratic country.

