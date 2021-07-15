East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is going to be another warm and humid day today as highs reach into the lower 90s but it will FEEL more like the lower 100s thanks to all our humidity in place. If you have to work outside, please make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking breaks. Most of us will stay dry this afternoon, but another round of sea-breeze showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Cross your fingers, you just might get one of these random showers to bring your temperatures down! Rinse and repeat forecast for our Friday and Saturday, then rain becomes just a bit more likely across East Texas on Sunday so keep the umbrella handy and stay weather alert if you have any outdoor plans. A weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas on Monday evening. As it gets close, showers and storms will become much more likely for East Texas throughout Monday and Tuesday, which will lead to cooler than average temperatures. Rain coverage will begin to decrease on Wednesday and Thursday, which means temps will begin to climb back up once again.

