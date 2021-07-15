East Texas Now Business Break
Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return

Texas Republican lawmakers are still showing up at the state Capitol even though more than 50 Democrats who bolted for Washington say they have no plans to return soon.(texas tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Republican lawmakers are still showing up at the state Capitol even though more than 50 Democrats who bolted for Washington say they have no plans to return soon.

GOP lawmakers on Wednesday hammered Democrats as obstructionists who are blocking not just new voting measures but widely popular proposals to lower property taxes and give teachers more money.

In Washington, Texas Democrats continued defending their decision to leave the state, saying the move had already partially succeeded by shining a national spotlight on the issue.

