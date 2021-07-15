WEBXTRA: East Texas summer schools begin wrapping up for the season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Summer schools are wrapping up helping students catch-up or get ahead, so they’ll be ready for the upcoming school year.

Struggles with virtual learning, illness and exposure caused by COVID-19 increased summer school enrollments nationwide.

In Nacogdoches ISD, spokesperson Les Linebarger, summer school teacher Matthew Higgins and summer school student Gus Smith provide an overview of the summer sessions.

They point out that not all students are struggling but prefer to work toward credit hours so they’re relieved of pressure in the fall.

While NISD uses a software program for its summer instruction it is unlike virtual learning. School attendance is mandatory, and teachers are steps away to help with students’ questions

