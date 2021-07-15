East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: East Texas summer schools begin wrapping up for the season

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Summer schools are wrapping up helping students catch-up or get ahead, so they’ll be ready for the upcoming school year.

Struggles with virtual learning, illness and exposure caused by COVID-19 increased summer school enrollments nationwide.

In Nacogdoches ISD, spokesperson Les Linebarger, summer school teacher Matthew Higgins and summer school student Gus Smith provide an overview of the summer sessions.

They point out that not all students are struggling but prefer to work toward credit hours so they’re relieved of pressure in the fall.

While NISD uses a software program for its summer instruction it is unlike virtual learning. School attendance is mandatory, and teachers are steps away to help with students’ questions

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
The dry, dusty air mass forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer and early fall...
Saharan Dust causing breathing issues for some East Texans
.
New owners taking over operations at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Summer school
Webxtra: Summer school
WebXtra Students at Angelina College set to receive CARES Act funds
WebXtra Students at Angelina College set to receive CARES Act funds
WebXtra Students at Angelina College set to receive CARES Act funds
WebXtra Students at Angelina College set to receive CARES Act funds
Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead