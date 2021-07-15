East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Lufkin Best Buy remains closed after lightning strike causes internet system outage

By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Best Buy has been closed for the past 24 hours and is still closed today.

The general manager said the storm that rolled through the area Tuesday night affected their power and internet system. The internet system was damaged by a lightning strike.

The power has been restored, and crews are working on their internet system right now. They believe the store will be able to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
The dry, dusty air mass forms over the Sahara Desert during late spring, summer and early fall...
Saharan Dust causing breathing issues for some East Texans
.
New owners taking over operations at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Lightning strike takes out Lufkin Best Buy internet system
WEBXTRA: Lightning strike takes out Lufkin Best Buy internet system
Source: State Fair of Texas
Attention all foodies: 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards semi-finalists have been chosen
WEBXTRA: Summer school
WEBXTRA: East Texas summer schools begin wrapping up for the season
WEBXTRA: Summer school
Webxtra: Summer school