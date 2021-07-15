WEBXTRA: Lufkin Best Buy remains closed after lightning strike causes internet system outage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Best Buy has been closed for the past 24 hours and is still closed today.

The general manager said the storm that rolled through the area Tuesday night affected their power and internet system. The internet system was damaged by a lightning strike.

The power has been restored, and crews are working on their internet system right now. They believe the store will be able to reopen on Friday.

