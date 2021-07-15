East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Alto left one dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 69, approximately 4.8 miles south of the city of Alto in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on US 69 in the outside lane, changed lanes and struck the back of a trailer being towed by a 2018 Kenworth truck.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Rebecca Stone Lindsey, 72, of Alto.  Lindsey was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth truck was identified as Edward Rhodes, 52, of Nacogdoches. Rhodes was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

