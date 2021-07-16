East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Thursday

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An afternoon two-vehicle crash left one dead and one in serious condition.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110, approximately 3.5 miles north of the city of New Summerfield. The investigators’ initial report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Impala, traveling northbound, lost control after passing another vehicle. The driver, identified as Tonya Tindall, 62, of Rusk, apparently ran off the roadway to the east, overcorrected to the left and traveled into the southbound lane where it struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

Tindall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Joshua Meelkop, 25, and passenger, Amanda Meelkop, 39, both of Whitehouse, were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs cartel leader from Mexican jail
David Scott Rose
Polk County jury gives David Scott Rose four life sentences for crimes against child, deputies
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lufkin Best Buy
Lufkin Best Buy remains closed after lightning strike causes internet system outage

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Thailand Snake (11 foot python in a tree)
Snake in tree in Thailand weighs 77 pounds
Thailand Snake (11 foot python in a tree)
Thailand Snake (11 foot python in a tree)
SpaceX rocket
McGregor residents apprehensive about new SpaceX rocket facility