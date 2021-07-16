East Texas Now Business Break
Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients

COVID-19
COVID-19(Gray tv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The “Delta” variant has begun showing up in COVID-19 patients in East Texas.

According to Angelina County & Cities Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed multiple COVID-19 positive samples from Deep East Texas with the Delta variant.

