Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The “Delta” variant has begun showing up in COVID-19 patients in East Texas.
According to Angelina County & Cities Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed multiple COVID-19 positive samples from Deep East Texas with the Delta variant.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.