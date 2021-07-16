Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be another warm and humid day today as highs reach into the lower 90s but it will FEEL more like the upper 90s to lower 100s thanks to all our humidity in place. If you have to work outside, please make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking breaks. Most of us will stay dry this afternoon, but another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Cross your fingers, you just might get one of these random showers to bring your temperatures down! Rinse and repeat forecasts for our Saturday and Sunday so keep the umbrella handy and stay weather alert if you have any outdoor plans. A weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas on Monday evening. As it gets close, showers and storms will become much more likely for East Texas throughout Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday which will lead to cooler than average temperatures. Rain coverage will begin to decrease on Thursday and Friday, which means temps will begin to climb back up once again.

