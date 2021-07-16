Jacksonville Indians

Head Coach: Jason Holman

District: 9-4A DI

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 1210 Corinth Rd, Jacksonville, TX 75766

2021 Record: 1-9

Notes: It is a new era in Jacksonville. The Indians drop down into the 4A classification and will join the District of Doom. They will do so with a new head coach as Jacksonville alum Jason Holman was hired to replace Wayne Coleman, who retired after last year. Holman walks into a situation where the majority of the team is returning with seven starters on offense and eight on defense. What will take time is for the team to get used to the new system. Jacksonville will have to replace some key players on the offensive and defensive line which can always be a challenge. The success for the Indians will start at the wide receiver position with Devin McCuin, who has a handful of division one scholarship offers. He will have a solid quarterback with senior Ryan McCown set the throw his way. McCown can also run if needed. Hagan Ray, Alexiz Martinez and Blake Causey will lead the way up front. On the defensive side the Indians will have a core group of seniors that will bring some hard hitting physicality to the visiting teams at the Tomato Bowl. Holman added that a big task will be to establish who will be key players on special teams.

2022 Schedule: