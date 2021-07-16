Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston’s Walmart store closed early Friday, and it will be closed for “additional cleaning and sanitizing” through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the temporary closure, which started at 2 p.m. on Friday, will also give store employees time to re-stock shelves.

“Our pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed,” the Facebook post stated. “Please call the pharmacy at (936) 327-1294 for assistance with alternate pickup options.”

The Livingston Walmart is located at 1620 W. Church Street.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.