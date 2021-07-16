Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) on Friday reported the first case of monkeypox in a resident of Dallas County, a case believed to be the first monkeypox virus infection in a Texas resident.

Officials said the individual infected with the virus is a Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas and arrived at Love Field Airport on July 9, 2021.

“While rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public. Dallas County Health and Human Services is working closely with local providers, as well as our state and federal partners,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The person is hospitalized in stable condition and isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is working with the airline and health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during the flights.

Officials said travelers on these flights were required to wear masks on the flights as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and in the airports is low,” health officials said in a news release.

The CDC defines monkeypox as a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2003, the U.S. experienced an outbreak of monkeypox with 47 reported human cases.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.