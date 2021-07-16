East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm, muggy start with a few clouds this morning.  Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s.  A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in Deep East Texas.  More of the same tomorrow with the same chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  Chances for rain increase a bit on Sunday and become more likely early next week.  The cold front is moving very slowly, so it may not reach all of East Texas until Tuesday.  Chances for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms look pretty likely for Monday and Tuesday, but could continue through the middle of next week as well.  The weak cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures back to East Texas with highs in the 80s part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs cartel leader from Mexican jail
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
David Scott Rose
Polk County jury gives David Scott Rose four life sentences for crimes against child, deputies
Lufkin Best Buy
Lufkin Best Buy remains closed after lightning strike causes internet system outage

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-16-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-16-21
More rain southern areas through Sunday. Better chances area-wide Mon-Wed.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
More rain southern areas through Sunday. Better chances area-wide Mon-Wed.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Over the next few days, better chances for showers/thundershowers (PM) over southern areas.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips