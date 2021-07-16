East Texas Now Business Break
One-mile run planned to honor Sgt. killed in Levelland SWAT standoff

Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.
Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.(KCBD Photo)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A one-mile run is being organized to honor LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A group will meet at 10th Street and Ave. G in Lubbock for parking.

The organizer, Charlee Jennings, says everyone is welcome to walk, run, sprint, or even push a stroller to honor a fallen hero.

Running 4 Heroes will also be holding a run in Florida to honor Sgt. Bartlett as well.

The run will start at Avenue G and Main Street in Lubbock. The group will run two laps around the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Summer School Demand
ETX Food Bank
Oil Field Thefts
Summer School Demand