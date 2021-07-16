Sulphur Springs Wildcats
Head Coach: Brandon Faircloth
District: 8-4A DI
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 1200 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
2021 Record: 0-10
Notes: Sulphur Springs will be a new kind of football in 2022. The team is moving down to 4A after realignment and have a proven coach coming in. Brandon Faircloth left his head coaching job at Port Neches Groves to take over the Wildcats. He was the winningest coach at PNG with a record of 102-51. Sulphur Springs will be a tough job early with the wildcats coming off of a winless season and have only found the win column four times in four seasons.
2022 Schedule:
8/12 vs Lindale @ Sulphur Springs (Scrimmage) 7 p.m.
8/19 vs Wills Point @ Sulphur Springs (Scrimmage) 7 p.m.
8/26 vs Jacksonville @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 p.m.
9/2 vs Mount Pleasant @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Hallsville @ Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
9/16 vs Van Alstyne @ Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.
9/23 vs Liberty-Eylau @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
9/30 - BYE
10/7 vs Community* @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
10/14 vs Mabank* @ Mabank, 7:30 p.m.
10/21 vs Paris* @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
10/28 vs Kaufman* @ Kaufman, 7:30 p.m.
11/4 vs Anna* @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game