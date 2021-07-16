East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas House Speaker offers Democrats free plane ride home to return to state

The plane will be on standby at Dulles International Airport, and Dade Phelan’s team said his political campaign, not taxpayers, will pay for the flight.
House Speaker Dade Phelan can’t force Democrats to return to Texas.
House Speaker Dade Phelan can’t force Democrats to return to Texas.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By James Barragán
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - The push to bring fugitive Texas Democrats back to Austin could be reaching new heights.

House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday that he will charter a plane Saturday from Washington, D.C., to Austin to retrieve the Democrats who fled to the nation’s capital to avoid voting on an elections bill that they say would restrict voting rights.

“I am demanding all of our colleagues in D.C. to contact my staff immediately in order to secure their seat on the plane and return to Austin in order to do the state’s business,” Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, said in a statement. “The State of Texas is waiting.”

The decamped Democrats, however, said they won’t be riding.

“The Speaker should save his money. We won’t be needing a plane anytime soon as our work to save democracy from Trump Republicans is just getting started,” they said in a shared statement. “We’re not going anywhere and suggest instead the speaker end this charade of a session, which is nothing more than a monthlong campaign for Gov. Abbott’s re-election. The speaker should adjourn the House Sine Die.”

The plane will be on standby at Dulles International Airport, and Phelan’s team said his political campaign, not taxpayers, will pay for the flight. Phelan, however, can’t force the Democrats to get on the plane.

Earlier this week, Republicans voted overwhelmingly to send law enforcement to track down and arrest the Democrats, but Texas law enforcement doesn’t have jurisdiction outside of the state.

Phelan’s announcement is the latest in an extraordinary week in Texas politics, which saw more than 51 House Democrats flee the state on their own chartered planes and bring proceedings in the chamber to a halt. Democrats have said they are fighting to protect voting rights and have decamped to Washington to urge Congress to pass new voting rights legislation that would preempt states from passing restrictive legislation.

Republicans have said Democrats are walking off the job and neglecting their duty to debate the issues at the Capitol and pass legislation.

But Democrats, who have pledged to stay away from Austin until the end of the special session on Aug. 6, have shown no signs of budging and have continued to take meetings with federal elected officials including Vice President Kamala Harris and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

It’s unclear how many Democrats will take up Phelan’s offer to fly home on Saturday.

The tension between the two parties is increasing the longer the Democrats stay away. On Thursday morning, Phelan stripped El Paso Democrat Joe Moody, one of his closest Democratic allies, of his title as House speaker pro tem.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches
Angelina County truck fire
Truck fire shuts down Hwy 69N, north of Morris Road in Angelina County
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks...
Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5
A recent study by Texas A&M School of Public Health Professor Cason Schmit showed most...
TAMU study on big data shows most Americans want eased access to advance public health
CISC hopes to encourage the community to volunteer at the food bank
Food Bank shortage for volunteers due to COVID-19
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Mary Thomas, who lives in the Milam community in Sabine County, recently turned 104. (Source:...
‘The singing lady’ turns 104 years old