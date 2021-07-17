East Texas Now Business Break
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that Lufkin police believe happened at a home on Oak Avenue late Friday night.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 200 block of Oak Ave. at about 10:58 p.m. Friday to check out a shots fired report. While they were at the scene, they learned that a home had been struck by a bullet.

Later Friday evening, Lufkin PD officers were called out to a local hospital after two people arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Neither person had life-threatening or serious wounds.

“The shooting was believed to have occurred in the 200 block of Oak Ave., the media report stated.

