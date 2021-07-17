East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches

Part of North Street still blocked
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday...
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday afternoon. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries after a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on North Street near the intersection of Starr Street in Nacogdoches Saturday afternoon.

The KTRE employee at the scene said it looked like the red pickup hit the white SUV, which then struck the blue SUV. The airbags were deployed in the blue vehicle.

Part of North Street is still blocked as emergency crews work to clear the wreck. The three vehicles involved in the crash will be towed from the scene/

Motorists traveling on that part of North Street should exercise caution and expect delays. Plan alternate routes if possible.

Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday...
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday afternoon. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients
Angelina County truck fire
Truck fire shuts down Hwy 69N, north of Morris Road in Angelina County
Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Thursday
David Scott Rose
Polk County jury gives David Scott Rose four life sentences for crimes against child, deputies

Latest News

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit that spanned four East Texas counties early...
Man driving U-Haul leads officers on chase through four East Texas counties
Angelina County truck fire
Truck fire shuts down Hwy 69N, north of Morris Road in Angelina County
Delta Variant In Deep ETX
Delta Variant In Deep East Texas