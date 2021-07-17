2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches
Part of North Street still blocked
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries after a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on North Street near the intersection of Starr Street in Nacogdoches Saturday afternoon.
The KTRE employee at the scene said it looked like the red pickup hit the white SUV, which then struck the blue SUV. The airbags were deployed in the blue vehicle.
Part of North Street is still blocked as emergency crews work to clear the wreck. The three vehicles involved in the crash will be towed from the scene/
Motorists traveling on that part of North Street should exercise caution and expect delays. Plan alternate routes if possible.
