Bikers rev engines to escort 10-year-old to Houston to have brain surgery

This will be her second time to undergo brain surgery to treat the disorder because her first surgery failed.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bikers and supporters from across the Brazos Valley and beyond held a motorcycle ride for Carlie Warren-Douglas, a 10-year -old girl from Midway. Douglas is undergoing a second brain surgery Monday, so bikers escorted her from College Station to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Carlie has Chiari Malformation, which is a neurological disorder in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. It is most commonly present at birth. For Carlie, this will be her second time to undergo surgery to treat the disorder because her first surgery failed.

“She had her first brain decompressing surgery three years ago, and we were told it was a hundred percent fail,” said Jamie Douglas, Carlie’s mother. “She went every day for about four years having headaches and throwing up until we got diagnosed, and she had her first brain decompression surgery, which was successful for the first six months, and then after six months, the headaches have come back.”

Despite Carlie’s challenges, she is determined to find a cure not only for herself but everyone who suffers from Chiari Malformation.

The brave 10-year-old is also raising money for the Texas Children’s Hospital.

“She is actually taking donations to donate to the hospital. None of the proceeds go to her,” said Douglas. “She decided she wanted to raise $2,000 a couple of weeks ago and donate all the proceeds to a family in need at Texas children’s Hospital. She has raised over $5,000 in about a month, and every bit of it’s going to Texas Children’s Hospital.”

To find out more about Carlie’s journey or to donate, click here.

Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches
Angelina County truck fire
Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5
Food Bank shortage for volunteers due to COVID-19
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
'The singing lady' turns 104 years old
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus
