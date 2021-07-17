East Texas artist to paint mural in memory of friend who committed suicide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An artist is searching for a location to paint a mural to spread awareness for mental health and suicide.

“So I just want it to get people talking more and make it more normal and to have a big mural that’s specifically designed for suicide and mental health awareness so people will start talking about it,” said artist Odessa Helm.

Helm chose to create a mental health mural in memory of her friend who committed suicide, to bring awareness to mental health needs and to start that conversation in a creative way.

She says this is the vision.

“I think he would be proud about the painting. He was always so supportive of all the murals and paintings I have done,” she said. “Having Raymond incorporated into the design was a no-brainer. He 100% deserves to have himself in a mural design like that. And I couldn’t think of a better person to be representing the mental health and the community of people who have died from suicide.”

She she says the way she chose to craft the mural is to display hope.

“But the flowers coming out shows even, no matter what you’re battling or what kind of mental health or depression you’re experiencing, you still have beauty and you still have flowers inside of you.”

Now she has the art supplies, the talent, and is ready to paint as soon as she has a wall and a sponsor.

She also plans to have a feature where anytime you take a picture with the mural and share it on social media, a sponsor will donate to Mission 22, an organization that serves veterans dealing with PTSD and other issues.

