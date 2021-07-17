East Texas Now Business Break
Hallsville, West Rusk win Dixie State Title games

Hallsville Dixie
Hallsville Dixie(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - The Hallsville and West Rusk 12U All-Stars won their DI and DII State Championships on Saturday to clinch spots in the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Laurel. Mississippi.

Hallsville beat Nacogdoches 13-3 in game two of their series to sweep the championship. Nacogdoches will go to the World Series as well, representing the Majors Division.

In Division II play, West Rusk pulled out a winner take all game three against Whitewright 3-1. West Rusk will represent Texas in the 12U DII World Series.

Also representing East Texas at Dixie World Series’ are the Bullard 8U All-Stars, Shelbyville 8U All-Stars and the Center 9U All-Stars and the Hudson 11U All-Stars.

