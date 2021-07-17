East Texas Now Business Break
Man driving U-Haul leads officers on chase through four East Texas counties

Sheriff says the driver was ramming patrol vehicles and trying to strike cars head-on
A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit that spanned four East Texas counties early Saturday morning. (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
By Libby Shaw and Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRINITY COUNTY SHERIFF WOODY WALLACE FACEBOOK:

A 43-year-old man is now in custody in the Angelina County Jail after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties early Saturday morning and last about two hours. At the time, he was driving a U-Haul truck.

The suspect was identified as Ronny Dwight Davidson, of Desoto. Davidson was taken to the Angelina County jail, and he is facing multiple felony charges in several counties.

According to a post on Trinity County sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, the chase started before 3 a.m. Saturday in Angelina County and entered Trinity County at about 3:20 a.m.

“The driver of the U-Haul struck a Trinity County unit, spinning it around and doing extensive damage,” Wallace said in the Facebook post. “The chase continued at around 80 mph through Trinity, Polk, and into Tyle County, where close to 5 a.m., officers in Tyle County were able to deploy spike strips that eventually flattened all tires, crippling the fleeing U-Haul truck.”

Law enforcement officers then found out that the U-Haul’s driver was armed with a handgun. However, they were able to subdue the suspect after they disabled him with chemical agents, the Facebook post stated.

“Officers reported the U-Haul bandit attempted to play chicken with multiple oncoming cars during the chase,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page
