Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful but hot and muggy day as highs warmed into the lower 90s for most of the area. We’ll remain mostly dry overnight tonight as temperatures slowly drop into the warm middle 70s by tomorrow morning. We’re going to see a fair mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon, so temperatures will once again climb into the lower 90s if you do not receive any rain during the heat of the day. As usual for this time of year, our humidity is going to make those lower 90s feel much worse with heat index values likely ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s once again. Scattered showers and thundershowers will thankfully have a better shot at forming throughout the day tomorrow which should help a couple places cool down. Rain chances really ramp up Monday afternoon through Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front will feed rounds of showers and thunderstorms for East Texas on and off throughout each day. Likely rain chances and cloudy skies will keep highs well below seasonal averages for the first half of the next work week. Rain becomes more a bit more scattered by next Thursday and Friday so temperatures will likely jump back up to the 90-degree mark pretty quickly.

