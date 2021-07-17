East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a humid start in the muggy middle 70s this Saturday morning. Skies today will remain partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the lower 90s quick. As usual for this time of year, our humidity is going to make those lower 90s feel much worse with heat index values likely ranging from the upper 90s to lower 100s once again. A few scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower or two will be possible in Deep East Texas, but majority of the area will remain dry this afternoon and evening. We’ll see similar temperature ranges for our Sunday, but scattered showers and thundershowers will have a better shot at forming throughout the day tomorrow. Rain chances really ramp up Monday afternoon through Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front will feed rounds of showers and thunderstorms for East Texas on and off throughout each day. Likely rain chances and cloudy skies will keep highs well below seasonal averages for the first half of the next work week. Rain becomes more a bit more scattered by next Thursday and Friday so temperatures will likely jump back up to the 90-degree mark pretty quickly.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
COVID-19
Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients
Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Thursday
David Scott Rose
Polk County jury gives David Scott Rose four life sentences for crimes against child, deputies
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Few PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday. Better chances Sun/Mon.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Few PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday. Better chances Sun/Mon.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Tomorrow should be very similar to today, only a few sctrd showers/thundershowers.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips