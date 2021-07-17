East Texas Now Business Break
Truck fire shuts down Hwy 69N, north of Morris Road in Angelina County

Angelina County truck fire
Angelina County truck fire(KTRE/Caleb Beames)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A refrigerated semi-truck caught fire on Friday night when it was traveling along Hwy 69 North. As of 10:20 p.m., the outside lane on the northbound side of Hwy 69N is still shut down, between Morris Road and Wells.

The trailer was filled with frozen chicken, and it was completely destroyed in the fire. The cab was able to be separated from the trailer and was not consumed by the fire.

The driver of the truck escaped without injury according to the Central Volunteer Fire Department’s chief. He said the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

