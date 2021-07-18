East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Tech Red Raiders

By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Big 12 Tour continues with a look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech was picked to finish 9th in the conference preseason poll but third year head coach Matt Wells hopes the addition of offensive coordinator and Texas Tech Alum Sonny Cumbie will make he Red Raiders a threat in the Big 12.

“I think you’re always out to prove people wrong especially us a Texas Tech in that locker room,” said Wells. “I think we have a lot of guys, I ca tell you this we got a lot of coaches with a chip on their shoulder. I got an offensive coordinator coming in, his Alma Mater, I can promise you he’s got a chip on his shoulder.”

Cumbie have plenty of questions in the quarterback room but Texas Tech brings back an experienced offensive line for him to work with.

“At the end of the day it’s five guys doing one job, we all need to be on the same page,” said Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton. “We all need to know who’s doing the double team, where we’re going to, all that stuff. So we have a lot of chemistry coming back so I think that will be a huge advantage for us.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Latest News

2021 Big 12 Football Media Days
Big 12 Football Tour - Baylor Bears
Big 12 Football Tour - Baylor Bears
Quincy Carter
Quincy Carter
Former Dallas Cowboy Quincy Carter
Former Dallas Cowboy QB Quincy Carter looking to mentor young athletes through weekend camp in Longview
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID