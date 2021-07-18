Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Tech Red Raiders

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Big 12 Tour continues with a look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech was picked to finish 9th in the conference preseason poll but third year head coach Matt Wells hopes the addition of offensive coordinator and Texas Tech Alum Sonny Cumbie will make he Red Raiders a threat in the Big 12.

“I think you’re always out to prove people wrong especially us a Texas Tech in that locker room,” said Wells. “I think we have a lot of guys, I ca tell you this we got a lot of coaches with a chip on their shoulder. I got an offensive coordinator coming in, his Alma Mater, I can promise you he’s got a chip on his shoulder.”

Cumbie have plenty of questions in the quarterback room but Texas Tech brings back an experienced offensive line for him to work with.

“At the end of the day it’s five guys doing one job, we all need to be on the same page,” said Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton. “We all need to know who’s doing the double team, where we’re going to, all that stuff. So we have a lot of chemistry coming back so I think that will be a huge advantage for us.”

