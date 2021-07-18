Lufkin Reign 7on7 players receive DFL championship rings

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Reign 7on7 football team recently won their first ever championship in the Developmental Football League.

The team is made up of high school age students from around Lufkin but operates indecently of the high school athletic program.

The team received their rings for the championship this past week in Lufkin at the VFW. The team is coached by former Lufkin standout Jacolby Ashworth who went on to the University of Houston and then had a short pro career. Ashworth wanted to make sure the players knew that to make it big it was about more than just skills on the field.

”You have the other side of the game academics, getting up and going to class every day and handling your business,” Ashworth said. “Then the social aspect of it. How are you as a person? How do you carry yourself? How do you treat others? Those things have a direct effect on your game and if a college or anyone else will want to have you and deal with you. So those are some of the things we try to teach them.”

