Two Aggie football players are taking advantage of name, image, and likeness

Isaiah Spiller and Demani Richardson made a deal with a Texas A&M fan site for $10,000.
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M fan website has secured a deal with Texas A&M football stars, running back Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson. The site will pay them $10,000 for exclusive interviews.

Both players will be featured on TexAgs.com as a part of their deal with the local company GreenPrint Real Estate Group. The deal is one of the first announced that will pay players for media access, which is allowed since new NIL rules were instituted on July 1.

TexAgs is a non-affiliated company with Texas A&M University. According to its media kit, it receives over 32 million page views and 400,000 unique visitors per month.

Interviews with players are rarely compensated by news organizations. In most cases, each school’s sports information department arranges access, and players are typically made available for a set amount of time each week.

