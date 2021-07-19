East Texas Now Business Break
‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Advocates are calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to act quickly on legislation that would provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas ordered the end to an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation.(TELEMUNDO 48)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Advocates are calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to act quickly on legislation that would provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas ordered the end to an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation.

The ruling Friday keeps the program in place for existing recipients but bars the government from approving any new applications.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

