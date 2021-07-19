East Texas Now Business Break
Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches

Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
Officials believe the chemicals involved in the incident were bleach and 35% sulfuric acid.
Over 100 people decontaminated following chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness
Despite his ordeal, the 69-year-old says he can’t wait to get back in the woods to fish and...
Man survives by eating bugs, drinking urine for 17 days in Ore. wilderness
The suspect, an unnamed 35-year-old man, was shot after opening fire on a police officer. He...
At least 2 dead, several hurt, children missing after shootings, house fire in Arizona