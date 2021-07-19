DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Tyler capital murder suspect to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Dekevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is wanted for capital murder, evading arrest and detention, and a parole violation.

Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler, during a robbery that occurred on May 13.

“A warrant for capital murder was issued on June 2 by Tyler police,” a press release stated. “A cash reward of up to $7.500 is being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.”

According to the press release, Scroggins has been wanted since September of 2019, when he violated his parole and fled from his last known address in Tyler. Scroggins also has felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In addition to Tyler, Scroggins also has ties to Garrison, Nacogdoches, and Whitehouse Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Scroggins’ arrest. The Nacogdoches Police Department reported that Scroggins was in the Nacogdoches area back in June.

Scroggins is described as being 6-feet-2 inches tall and about 170 pounds He has tattoos on both upper arms.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

“Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders,” the press release stated. “So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested nine Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including four gang members and four sex offenders. In addition, $17,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.”

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Regardless of how they are submitted, all tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

“DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists,” the press release stated. “You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.”

The press release stated that private citizens should not try to apprehend fugitives like Scroggins because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Previous stories: Police say suspect in fatal Tyler shooting spotted in Nacogdoches area

Tyler police investigate shooting death on Crosby Street

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.