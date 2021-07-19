East Texas Now Business Break
Former Dallas Cowboy QB Quincy Carter looking to mentor young athletes through weekend camp in Longview

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Dallas Cowboy Quincy Carter will be hosting a quarterback camp in Longview this coming weekend.

The event will be at Lobo Stadium on July 24. There will be three different times.

Elementary Age students will have camp from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Middle school athletes will have camp from 10:30 a.m. to noon. High school students will have their camp 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost of the camp is $50.

Carter, drafted out of the University of Georgia, played for Dallas from 2001 to 2003. He was cut from the team early in the 2004 Training Camp. Carter would play with various other leagues including the Area Football League in the following years.

Carter has been arrested several times since he left the Cowboys. He is working to stay clean and use his life as a warning to young athletes. He spoke to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about the camp, his struggles and gave his opinion on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys.

