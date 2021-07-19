East Texas Now Business Break
Funds established to aid injured Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple funds have been established to support Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson who was critically injured in Thursday’s deadly standoff in Levelland.

According to the Levelland Police Department, an account has been set up with Prosperity Bank-Levelland to assist Sergeant Wilson with expenses related to his injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, Sgt. Wilson is recuperating well after surgery according to LPD, and is expected to make 100% recovery.

In Littlefield, a fund has been established with Wellington State Bank. Donations can be made in person or by calling 806-385-5134.

