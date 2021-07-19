GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

McALLEN, Texas (AP) - In Republicans’ bid to retake control of Congress, a traditionally Democratic stretch of South Texas has quietly become a top battleground.

The GOP is zeroing in on a trio of House seats in the region as key targets heading into next year’s midterm elections.

They include the 15th Congressional District, which hasn’t sent a Republican to Washington since its creation in 1903. But a GOP newcomer came within 3 points of winning there in 2020.

Republican leaders believe the party is on the precipice of a political realignment among Hispanic voters in communities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

