East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)(Angelina County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner who is in jail and waiting for his day in trial has been removed from the commissioners court following a judge’s order.

Visiting Judge John Delaney signed a default judgment order, which removes Bobby Cheshire from office, according to Rob Freyer, the prosecuting attorney in the case.

Freyer said Cheshire never responded in court to the allegations against him, which allowed Delaney to remove him from office. The allegations came from a lawsuit filed by Bob Flournoy to remove Cheshire from office.

Cheshire faces charges of assault and official oppression. The assault charge is from a 2019 incident involving a woman and man. He was charged in June with the official oppression charge following an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint.

Cheshire is scheduled for trial on Aug. 16.

CHESHIRE TIMELINE

* Aug. 29, 2019: Arrested for continuous violence against the family, assault and interference with emergency call.

* Aug. 30, 2019: Bonds out of jail.

* April 19, 2021: Arrested for second time after order to surrender bond.

* May 6, 2021: Bond denied.

* May 18, 2021: Indicted for continuous family violence.

* June 30, 2021: While in jail, warrant served on charge of official oppression.

* July 19, 2021: Removed from office.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus

Latest News

Bus Driver Shortage
Bus Driver Shortage
Smith County Budget
Examining Smith County's Budget
Uhaul Chase
Uhaul Chase
Field of Dreams
Field of Dreams
ETX Flooding
ETX Flooding