East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking

Latest News

Shooting investigation
Lufkin woman identified as victim of Sunday morning fatal shooting
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
In step to shut Guantanamo, Biden transfers Moroccan home
Dekavian Scroggins (Source: Texas Department of Safety
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list