Lufkin firefighters battle fire at vacant home on Locke Ally

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 5:46 a.m. today, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Locke Ally for a structure fire at a vacant home.

Three engines, one rescue and one battalion chief responded with 15 personnel, Watson said.

The first unit arrived in less than four minutes and reported a small wood-frame residence with heavy fire from the rear of the structure.

Fire crews called for a defensive strategy and protection of the nearby structures. The fire was called under control at 6:05 a.m.

The cause is under investigation by the fire marshal.

