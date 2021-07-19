East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin firefighters battle fire at vacant home on Locke Ally

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 5:46 a.m. today, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Locke Ally for a structure fire at a vacant home.

Three engines, one rescue and one battalion chief responded with 15 personnel, Watson said.

The first unit arrived in less than four minutes and reported a small wood-frame residence with heavy fire from the rear of the structure.

Fire crews called for a defensive strategy and protection of the nearby structures. The fire was called under control at 6:05 a.m.

The cause is under investigation by the fire marshal.

