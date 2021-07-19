Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking

From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas News Release) - At 7:57 a.m. today, Lufkin Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 400 block of Bonner Street. The resident called 911, saying she had accidentally fallen asleep with a cigarette and her home was on fire.

She made it out of the home safely.

Three engines, one rescue vehicle, one battalion chief, and five support staff responded for a total of 21 personnel on scene, according to Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson.

The first unit arrived in less than four minutes and reported moderate smoke from the rear of the structure. Crews made entry into the home and located a small fire. It was quickly extinguished and called “under control” at 8:10 a.m.

The fire marshal responded to investigate.

The incident is the second structure fire of the day.