East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: A few scattered storms today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy this morning with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning to develop along a cold front to our north.  These thunderstorms will continue to develop along the front during the day today and push southward through East Texas.  Some heavy rainfall is possible within a few of these storms.  Rain comes to an end this evening, but the cold front looks to wash out and will keep at least a slight chance for rain in for the rest of the week.  However, after today, the rain will be mostly hit or miss showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.  Temperatures will be cooler than average for most of this week thanks to the cold front today.  Expect highs in the 80s through midweek.  As chances for rain dwindle away, temperatures begin to warm up quickly.  A high pressure moving in this weekend will bring temperatures back to near average for this time of the year in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle wreck occurred on North Street Saturday...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on North St in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-19-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-19-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-19-21
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips