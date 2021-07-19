East Texas Now Business Break
Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

