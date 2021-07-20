East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 guards reportedly stabbed by inmate at New Boston prison

Barry B. Telford Unit state prison in New Boston, Texas
Barry B. Telford Unit state prison in New Boston, Texas(Shelby Knowles The Texas Tribune)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The Office of the Inspector General is investigating a stabbing at the Barry B. Telford Unit state prison in New Boston that sent two correctional officers to the hospital.

Prison officials are not saying much about the incident, but did say a high security inmate got out of his cell Monday morning (July 19), stabbed a sergeant once in the shoulder and twice in the scalp, and caused lacerations to a second officer. The two were treated and released from an area hospital.

They say the inmate has a history of assaulting staff members and has been moved to another facility.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Judge removes jailed Angelina County commissioner from office
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
2018 booking photo of Dakevian Beniot Scroggins.
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

Latest News

Youth Baseball
Hudson 11 All-Stars preparing for Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide
ETN: BAM Fashion Show Soiree
ETN: BAM Fashion Show Soiree
removal from office
Court documents detail Angelina Co. commissioner’s removal from office
FCC New Cross Installed
FCC New Cross Installed